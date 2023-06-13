Bagging system gains popularity in mango farming at Sapahar

Video
Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Our Correspondent

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON, June 12: Mango farming in fruit-bagging system is gaining popularity in Sapahar Upazila of the district.

Under this system, 100 per cent safe production of mango has been possible in the upazila. Earlier huge mangoes would get damaged due to excessive use of formalin amid climate change. And exporting of mango would be hampered.

The fruit-bagging based mango cultivation is going up yearly at Sapahar.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Naogaon, this season, a total of 29,475 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under mango cultivation in the district including 10,000 ha in Sapahar Upazila.

Growers are getting good profits. The bagging system protects growing mangoes from pest attack and rough weather. Now  good quality mangoes are exported abroad.

General Secretary of Sapahar Bazar Mango Traders Association Habibur Rahman said, the fruit-bagging system has been applied in mango production at Sapahar for the last few years. Primarily very few numbers of growers would use the innovative system, and now it has created a good number of growers in the upazila, he added.

He further said, the demand of mangoes grown under the fruit bagging system is very high to consumers.


