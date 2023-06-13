Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Youth drowns in Moulvibazar

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, June 12: A young man drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The incident took place at Madhya Koula Village under Rauthgaon Union of the upazila at around            1 pm.
The deceased was identified as Abed Ahmed, 21, son of Md Cherag Ali, a resident of the upazila.
According to the deceased family members, Abed was suffering from epilepsy for a long time. At around 1pm, he went to a pond adjacent to his house to take bath and didn't return home.
Later on, family members saw him floating in the pond. They rescued him and took him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Police Station Md Abdus Salek said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members without an autopsy upon their request.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
16 killed, 42 injured in separate road mishaps
Maintaining religious harmony stressed
Agri-fair opens in Kurigram
Marginal Boro growers deprived of  fair prices at Baraigram
Bagging system gains popularity in mango farming at Sapahar
Youth drowns in Moulvibazar
One to die, another gets jail until death in Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar
Man to die for killing wife in Joypurhat


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft