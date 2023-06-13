Youth drowns in Moulvibazar





The incident took place at Madhya Koula Village under Rauthgaon Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abed Ahmed, 21, son of Md Cherag Ali, a resident of the upazila.

According to the deceased family members, Abed was suffering from epilepsy for a long time. At around 1pm, he went to a pond adjacent to his house to take bath and didn't return home.

Later on, family members saw him floating in the pond. They rescued him and took him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, June 12: A young man drowned in a pond in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The incident took place at Madhya Koula Village under Rauthgaon Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.The deceased was identified as Abed Ahmed, 21, son of Md Cherag Ali, a resident of the upazila.According to the deceased family members, Abed was suffering from epilepsy for a long time. At around 1pm, he went to a pond adjacent to his house to take bath and didn't return home.Later on, family members saw him floating in the pond. They rescued him and took him to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Police Station Md Abdus Salek said being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members without an autopsy upon their request.