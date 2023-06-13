One to die, another gets jail until death in Joypurhat, Cox’s Bazar





JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing a person in Panchbibi Upazila in 2000.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Humayun Ali, 45, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of Nawduba Village under Panchbibi Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Humayun killed one Abdur Razzak, 18, of Nawduba Village, over his love affair with one Nasima Begum on June 15 in 2000.

The deceased's mother Jarina Bibi lodged a murder case with Panchbibi Police Station (PS) on June 28, 2000 accusing seven people.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court on June 8, 2002.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon after examining the case records and taking depositions of eight witnesses.

COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district has jailed a pickup van driver until death for killing six brothers at Dulahazara under Chakaria Upazila in the district.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court's Judge Mohammad Ismail pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon.

The condemned convict is Saidul Islam Sifat. Besides the life sentence, the convict has to pay a fine of Tk 1 lakh, with a default penalty of a further six months in jail in case of non-payment.

PP of the court Faridul Alam confirmed the matter.

Earlier, on February 12, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Saidul Islam Sifat from Madaripur.

According to the prosecution, at around 6 am on February 8 in 2022, nine brothers and sisters went to the cremation ground in Malumghat area on the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway in Dulahazara Union of Chakaria Upazila to pay their last respect to their late father. The five brothers were killed after they were hit by a pickup van on their way to home. Later on, another injured brother Raktim Shil died on February 22 while underwent treatment at a hospital.

Pallab Sushil, brother of the eight deceased, filed a case against the pickup driver with Chakaria PS.

The case was initially handed over to the Highway Police for investigation but was later handed over to the PBI.

PP Faridul Alam said that the case was quickly disposed owing to its high-profile nature.

"It was undoubtedly established as a case of murder. The entire process was completed and a verdict was delivered in just one year and four months," the PP added.

Convict Saidul Alam was present at the court during the pronouncement of the verdict.



