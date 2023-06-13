Man to die for killing wife in Joypurhat





Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Court-2 Judge Abbas Uddin announced the verdict in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Jaimuddin Jaddi, a resident of Baroil Village of the upazila.

Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on August 20, 2002, Jaimuddin Jaddi killed his wife Anwara Begum due to a family dispute and hid the body in a pond near his house.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court.

