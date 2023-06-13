

Wooden bridge at Derai turned into death trap



So far several vehicle accidents took place on the bridge.



A recent visit found the wooden bridge in southside of Joynagar Village at Ward No. 8 under Karimpur Union in the upazila. The muddy road in the bridge area developed holes due to the last flood.

In 2022, the 60-foot long, 8-foot width and 16-foot height bridge was constructed from July 21 to September 2 at Tk 6 lakh 6 thoiusnd and 375.



Earlier, any vehicle could move on the muddy road. But after raising the wooden bridge, motorcycles are moving from Derai to Sakitpur, Rajaniganj Bazar in the east. Besides, CNG, pickup, and paddy cutting machine also move.



At last, a pickup got on the bridge causing it to collapse. A motor cycle rider committed accident on the bridge and his hand got broken.



Several locals of Joynagar Village said, "We protested raising the wooden bridge. But it was not heeded."



But local union members and chairman allowed it for their own interest, he added.



Union Member of Ward No. 8 Dilip Barman said, "I have asked the pickup owner for repairing the bridge. Union is not liable for it."



DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, June 12: A wooden bridge in Derai Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap recently.So far several vehicle accidents took place on the bridge.A recent visit found the wooden bridge in southside of Joynagar Village at Ward No. 8 under Karimpur Union in the upazila. The muddy road in the bridge area developed holes due to the last flood.In 2022, the 60-foot long, 8-foot width and 16-foot height bridge was constructed from July 21 to September 2 at Tk 6 lakh 6 thoiusnd and 375.Earlier, any vehicle could move on the muddy road. But after raising the wooden bridge, motorcycles are moving from Derai to Sakitpur, Rajaniganj Bazar in the east. Besides, CNG, pickup, and paddy cutting machine also move.At last, a pickup got on the bridge causing it to collapse. A motor cycle rider committed accident on the bridge and his hand got broken.Several locals of Joynagar Village said, "We protested raising the wooden bridge. But it was not heeded."But local union members and chairman allowed it for their own interest, he added.Union Member of Ward No. 8 Dilip Barman said, "I have asked the pickup owner for repairing the bridge. Union is not liable for it."