Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:50 PM
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers to play with more than two pacers in Afghanistan Test

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Sports Reporter

The practice session of both hosts Bangladesh and touring Afghanistan were washed away on Monday and the captain of the both sides met journalists.

Bangladesh stand-in skipper Liton Das hinted that the one-off Test of the tour will be held on grassy track at Mirpur and hence, they will be playing with more than two quick.

Afghanistan are the best spinning attacks in the World combining Rashid Khan, Mujib-ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi. Though none of the aforementioned names are going to play Dhaka Test but still Bangladesh prefer to play a Test on grassy track against Afghanistan.

"It's usual that every team will want to play on such wickets against such team," Liton told. "We have possibility to play with more than two pacers".

"Usually we see spinning wickets in Mirpur. So, how we'll play on grassy track here, will be a challenge for us. We have to look on setting big total sustaining on such wickets," he clarified the team's target.
 
The two sides met once earlier in 2019 in Chattogram, which the tourists won by 224 runs. Rashid hauled five wickets in the first innings of the solitary Test between the countries, who notched six in the following innings. He also contributed 51 and 24 runs with the bat.

So, the absence of Rashid must create some comfort zone for the hosts though Bangladesh skipper said they have taken similar preparation what they would take if Rashid was there.

He wanted to keep his side ahead in terms of experiences as at least eight players of the existing Afghanistan side were not in the squad that defeated Bangladesh during earlier meeting.

"We'll be as serious as we could be if Rashid was there," said Liton. "We have been playing Tests regularly and we've good maturity level, this is the area in which we are ahead of them".

The possibility of rain and the nature of wicket play a big role in making the decision of toss winning skipper. Liton hinted that he will go for bowl first to take the advantage of early hours.

In this regard he said, "Based on overcast condition, you easily can forecast about the decision of the toss winning side. Every team must be expecting to take the advantage of the early hour of such seaming and overcast condition".



