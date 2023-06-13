Video
SAFF Championship 2023

Boys beat Army booters to boost morale

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team found a 1-0 win against Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA in a practice match on Monday in Cambodia.

The win in the practice match is expected to boost the morale of Bangladesh ahead of the FIFA international friendly match against the Cambodian national team to be played on Thursday.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) wanted to best utilise the time of the Bangladesh national football team in Cambodia and boost the confidence of the booters. That's why the boys played the practice match against the Cambodian Premier League team on the day.

Royal Cambodian Armed Forces FA is also known as the Tiffy Army for sponsorship reasons. The Cambodian professional football club represents the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence in the League.

Although the Phnom Penh-based club was never able to win the league trophy, it had three runner-up trophies of the tournament in its collection. A win against such a team is not bad at all.

On Monday, the match saw the winning goal in the 12th minute with Sohel Rana scoring it. The boys were able to maintain the lead rest of the time. It was an easy win, considering the opponents.

Playing the friendly match against Cambodia on 15 June, they will fly to the Indian city of Bengaluru. SAFF Championship 2023, the 14th edition of the Championship is set to be held there from 21 June to 5 July.

Bangladesh in Group-B will play its first match in the tournament against powerful Lebanon on 22 June. The second match is against the Maldives on 25 June while the third match is against Bhutan on 28 June. 



