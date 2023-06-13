Video
India, Australia fined heavily for slow WTC over rates

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

NEW DELHI, JUNE 12: India have been fined 100 percent and Australia 80 percent of their match fees for slow over rates in the World Test Championship final, the International Cricket Council said Monday.

Indian batsman Shubman Gill was also docked 15 percent of his match fee for a social media outburst after he was controversially caught in the match at The Oval which India lost by 209 runs on Sunday.

The ICC said: "India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short."

India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Australian counterpart Pat Cummins "pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings", it added.    �AFP


