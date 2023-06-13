Video
Murshida leads Bangladesh A women team to victory

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Murshida Khatun hit a 44 ball-57 not out as Bangladesh A women team crushed Malaysia A team by 97 runs at ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup in Hong Kong on Monday.

Thanks to Murshida's knock which included seven fours, Bangladesh put up 148-6 in 20-over affair. Shorna Akter made 20 and Rabeya Khan was not out on 15.

Bangladesh then held Malaysia back for 51-8 with Rabeya Khan leading the way with two wickets for seven runs. Only three batters of Malaysia could reach double digit figures with Ainna Hamiza Hashim making the highest 13.

Bangladesh women's team are drawn in Group B along with Sri Lanka, UAE and Malaysia. Sri Lanka however beat UAE by three wickets in other match of this group on Monday.


