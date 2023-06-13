Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rafil brings success in Asian Junior Gymnastics

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Although gymnasts are not very popular in Bangladesh, the scenario has changed a bit now, as the gymnasts of the country have started achieving success in the international arena due to the tireless efforts of the Bangladesh Gymnasts Federation's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed.

The results of which were reflected in the Asian Junior level. Rafil Ahmed of Bangladesh was unfortunately deprived of a medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Competition (Junior U-17) after failing to finish third in the vaulting table event under tiebreaking rules.

The 17-year-old Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) gymnast had to contend for fourth place in the finals of the vaulting table event at the competition held in Singapore on Monday.

Bangladesh qualified for the final from the top eight by playing the qualifying round. In the final of the vaulting table event, Bangladesh's Rafil and his Kazakhstan rival scored an equal 13.65 points.

But, due to tiebreaking rules, the third place medal went to his Kazakhstan rival, while Rafil unfortunately finished fourth in the competition.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigers to play with more than two pacers in Afghanistan Test
Boys beat Army booters to boost morale
India, Australia fined heavily for slow WTC over rates
Murshida leads Bangladesh A women team to victory
Rafil brings success in Asian Junior Gymnastics
Afghan skipper roars to win Dhaka Test sans Rashid
When a sporting star slips into the abyss!
Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title


Latest News
Parliament reconstitutes standing committees on Home & Shipping
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas arrives in China
20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in Bangladesh legally
PM sends mangoes to West Bengal CM Mamata
Bangladesh to get $400m loan from ADB for economic recovery
WB VP visits Bangladesh, reiterates strong support
Two women among five held with drugs in Sirajganj
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Russia on right side of history: Russian ambassador to US
Toll from Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rig rises to 10
Most Read News
Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry
Khaleque wins by huge margin in Khulna city polls
ACC okays chargesheet against Bachchu, 146 others
14-year-old Bangladeshi-American boy set to join SpaceX
Khulna, Barishal city elections underway
HC issues rule on compensating teen who lost his arms from electrocution
More needs to be done for fair migration governance
Youth's hanging body recovered in Faridpur
Faizul Karim's car comes under attack, 4 hurt
10 killed in Australia wedding bus crash
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft