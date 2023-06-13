Rafil brings success in Asian Junior Gymnastics







The results of which were reflected in the Asian Junior level. Rafil Ahmed of Bangladesh was unfortunately deprived of a medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Competition (Junior U-17) after failing to finish third in the vaulting table event under tiebreaking rules.







Bangladesh qualified for the final from the top eight by playing the qualifying round. In the final of the vaulting table event, Bangladesh's Rafil and his Kazakhstan rival scored an equal 13.65 points.



But, due to tiebreaking rules, the third place medal went to his Kazakhstan rival, while Rafil unfortunately finished fourth in the competition. �BSS



Although gymnasts are not very popular in Bangladesh, the scenario has changed a bit now, as the gymnasts of the country have started achieving success in the international arena due to the tireless efforts of the Bangladesh Gymnasts Federation's president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed.The results of which were reflected in the Asian Junior level. Rafil Ahmed of Bangladesh was unfortunately deprived of a medal in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Competition (Junior U-17) after failing to finish third in the vaulting table event under tiebreaking rules.The 17-year-old Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) gymnast had to contend for fourth place in the finals of the vaulting table event at the competition held in Singapore on Monday.Bangladesh qualified for the final from the top eight by playing the qualifying round. In the final of the vaulting table event, Bangladesh's Rafil and his Kazakhstan rival scored an equal 13.65 points.But, due to tiebreaking rules, the third place medal went to his Kazakhstan rival, while Rafil unfortunately finished fourth in the competition. �BSS