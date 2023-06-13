

Afghan skipper roars to win Dhaka Test sans Rashid



"It will be challenging," Shahidi told during the press conference on Monday at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. "We all know that Rashid is one of the main bowlers in our team".



"He did very well in the past in Test matches. Still we have another option like wrist spinners and they will perform," Shahidi affirmed.

Recalling the memory of earlier meeting between the sides dated back in 2019, in which Rashid hauled accumulated 11 wickets and scored 75 runs to register massive 224-run victory for them, Shahidi said, "It inspires us because we played only Test here and we won that.



So that gives us a lot of confidence and we will try to start it from there for the next game and our aim will be to be positive and take confidence from the last game."



"Our expectation is high. We are here to play good cricket and want to win the game," the Afghan skipper roared.



"Yes we had a lot of gaps because last time we played against Zimbabwe two years ago. We play domestic first-class games and lots of players are involved in that and also we prepared well for this game and we will try our best," he added.



"We have eight to nine first-class games and cricket board is trying to make it more because if you are playing longer format game in domestic cricket it will help you improve your game in Test cricket."



Considering the mighty Afghan spinning attack, Bangladesh are going to take the home advantage to prepare grassy tracks. Afghan skipper however, thinks nothing wrong with this as he believes that they have quality pace attack, too. He said, "We saw the pitch today and they made it green and that's fine for us because we have good seamers and we have good spinning options as well so we will be thinking of our own strength and what we have and what we have to work and we are ready for everything."



The solitary Test between the sides will be held between June 14 and 18 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.



Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed his belief that they can win Dhaka Test against Bangladesh despite Rashid Khan's absence."It will be challenging," Shahidi told during the press conference on Monday at Home of Cricket, Mirpur. "We all know that Rashid is one of the main bowlers in our team"."He did very well in the past in Test matches. Still we have another option like wrist spinners and they will perform," Shahidi affirmed.Recalling the memory of earlier meeting between the sides dated back in 2019, in which Rashid hauled accumulated 11 wickets and scored 75 runs to register massive 224-run victory for them, Shahidi said, "It inspires us because we played only Test here and we won that.So that gives us a lot of confidence and we will try to start it from there for the next game and our aim will be to be positive and take confidence from the last game.""Our expectation is high. We are here to play good cricket and want to win the game," the Afghan skipper roared."Yes we had a lot of gaps because last time we played against Zimbabwe two years ago. We play domestic first-class games and lots of players are involved in that and also we prepared well for this game and we will try our best," he added."We have eight to nine first-class games and cricket board is trying to make it more because if you are playing longer format game in domestic cricket it will help you improve your game in Test cricket."Considering the mighty Afghan spinning attack, Bangladesh are going to take the home advantage to prepare grassy tracks. Afghan skipper however, thinks nothing wrong with this as he believes that they have quality pace attack, too. He said, "We saw the pitch today and they made it green and that's fine for us because we have good seamers and we have good spinning options as well so we will be thinking of our own strength and what we have and what we have to work and we are ready for everything."The solitary Test between the sides will be held between June 14 and 18 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.