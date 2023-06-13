

When a sporting star slips into the abyss!



While we bask in cricketing glory, the golden days of football are simply stories from frayed magazines long out of circulation or reminisces by those in their 50s or 60s.



Yes, Bangladesh did have a time when the national team was revered. It played the Asian Games, top level tournaments like Merdeka Cup in Malaysia, Kings Cup in Thailand, Asian Games and of course the regional meet which was part of the South Asian Federation Games or the SAF Games.

For those who now see the national team struggle to beat Nepal or the Maldives, there was a time when all South Asian sides felt nervous facing the Bengal tigers.



At that time, the word 'Tigers' was not used but football was the sport for the masses because Bangladesh had the capability to beat not only South Asian outfits but also Southeast Asian sides.



A goalkeeper and a gladiator

One gladiator from that forgotten period of football glory is Mohsin, or goal-keeper Mohsin. Recently, his pitiable state has come to our knowledge through newspaper reports and social media posts.



The gallant swashbuckling keeper of the 80s is now a man down and out in luck. Sorry to say, in our minds eye, Mohsin is that stylish football player who defined the colourful look of the goal-keeper.



The decrepit image which the papers printed has very little resemblance to the top sportsman that we saw and adored as teenagers in the 80s.



As a supporter of Abahani, Mohsin was always a worry because scoring past him needed footballing skills plus a bit of luck.



In national colours, I had the chance to see him in action at the Dhaka Stadium in 1985, during the President Goal Cup where the Bangladesh Red side took on Turun Palloseura, better known as TPS, a professional football club from Finland.



Prior to this meet, Bangladesh had not played any match against a significant European side and, on that day, reportedly, the IGP of police told Aslam, the national team striker, that he would love to see Bangladesh win the match.



The red side took the field to a tumultuous welcome from the jam packed stadium. Just try to visualise the scene: Bangladesh team entering the arena as crackers exploded and the crowd erupted in excitement.



The roar was enough to overwhelm the opposition. A scene which is now common when the Bangladesh cricket team enters the field.



In that match, Bangladesh played a scintillating brand of football with Aslam going to score three goals, giving Bangladesh a 3-1 win.



But the Finnish side were not willing to give up without a fight and it was Mohsin's sharp instincts that thwarted countless attacks.



In one attack, a direct header from a Finnish striker was taken into the grip by Mohsin who dived on the spot.



As a goal-keeper, Mohsin was not very tall but was agile and his 'on the flight ball' reading was superb.



Although Syed Hassan Kanon soon emerged as a goal keeper with height for Mohammedan club, the national side's number one was Mohsin.



Retirement from football and life in Canada

When Mohsin retired, the concept of goal-keeping coach was absent in the local scene and most players who played with him either went to business or left the country.



Mohsin chose the latter and went to Canada. Not too many details of his life in Canada are known but as per reports, he worked in a sport shop. Whatever the case, his return in 2014 went totally unnoticed.



It would have made news if Bangladesh football still had its previous lustre. Unfortunately, more than a decade of dismal shows, football is now in a morass.



Today, as the next South Asian regional meet is just a few weeks away, our main target is getting past the Maldives to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Since Kuwait and Lebanon are competing, expecting more would be unrealistic.



But can the team ensure a semi-final spot?



Well, let's keep that debate for some other time! That Mohsin is worse for wear is now a fact. His comeback from Canada was not particularly under favourable circumstances and from the information we got form the report, it's safe to say that he has some psychological issues, ranging from memory loss and incoherence of speech.



In addition, his family is trying to recover family owned land which was appropriated by land grabbers.



The need of the moment is not just financial help but also legal support. While both the football and cricket bodies have come up with help, the duty also falls on business conglomerates who, as part of corporate social responsibility, must be active in helping former sports persons, artists, actors facing hardship.



Recently, the pulsating Abahani-Mohammedan clash revived memories of intense rivalry from the 80s with most former players uniting to express their love for the game and a heartfelt desire to bring back the lost thrills.



The news of Mohsin comes as there's widespread discussion going on about the lamentable state of the game with the football federation beleaguered by a slew of corruption allegations.



One fan aptly said that the condition of Mohsin works as a metaphor for the game itself. With concerted assistance Mohsin can be given a better life while in the next upcoming SAFF meet, Bangladesh can win a few games and ignite a sense of hope in the sport.



In our minds, footballers of the past are sporting icons; seeing them in a woeful state is certainly shocking.



Mohsin will recover, share his tales of footballing success with the young and the game will come out of a rut - that's our ardent hope.



