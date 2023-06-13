Video
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:49 PM
Sports

Debutants Israel claim third place in Under-20 World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023

LA PLATA, JUNE 12: Omer Senior and Anan Khalaili scored late on for Israel to claim third place in the Under-20 World Cup as they beat South Korea 3-1 on Sunday.

Attackers Senior and Khalaili were on the scoresheet in the final 14 minutes at La Plata's Diego Maradona stadium as Israel ended their first appearance in the competition on a high.

They had stunned Brazil in the quarter-finals but their charmed progress was stopped by Uruguay in the last four on Friday.
They responded to the semi-final defeat quickly by opening the scoring in the third-placed play-off after 20 minutes as midfielder Ran Binyamin hit home.

Four minutes later South Korea equalised as Seung-Won Lee converted a penalty. Israel had the best of the second half and with 20 minutes remaining, Senior had a goal disallowed for offside.    �AFP


