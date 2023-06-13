Video
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023
Foreign News

Vulnerable bear the brunt of unprecedented crises world faces: S Jaishankar

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

VARANASI, June 12: The prospects of a global economic recovery remain dim amid supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertiliser security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday while calling for a united global approach to deal with the challenges.

In an address at the G20 Development Ministers' conclave here, he also said that India has put forward an ambitious seven-year action plan for accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that presented an integrated and inclusive roadmap for G20 actions.

The roadmap focuses on digital public infrastructure and fostering data for development, investing in women-led development and energy transition to protect the planet.

"The world today faces unprecedented and multiple crises -- from the pandemic to the disruptions in supply chains, from the impact of conflict to climate events, our era is becoming more volatile and uncertain by the day," Jaishankar said.

"Added to this is the stubborn inflation, rising interest rates and shrinking fiscal space for many nations. As always in such times, the weak and vulnerable bear the brunt," he said.

The external affairs minister said progress towards the SDGs was already falling short before the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has further been exacerbated.

In 2015, the UN firmed up a set of 'Sustainable Development Goals' that were focused on ending poverty around the world, protecting the planet and ensuring welfare and prosperity for everyone.

"Prospects of a global economic recovery remain dim amid supply chain disruptions, prolonged debt crisis and pressures on energy, food and fertiliser security," he said.

Jaishankar said the development ministerial meeting of the G20 is an opportunity for "us to demonstrate solidarity on these development issues." "The decisions we make today have the potential to contribute to an inclusive, sustainable and resilient future," he said.

The external affairs minister noted that climate change continues unabated with a "disproportionate impact" on the least developed countries and small island developing states.

"The SDG agenda is a landmark not only in its universality in that it applies to all the countries, but also in its integrity in that it can only be successful as a comprehensive agenda," he said.    �NDTV


« PreviousNext »

