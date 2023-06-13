Video
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023
Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Fans gather at hospital to mourn immortal icon

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

ROME, June 12: Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who reshaped Italy's political and cultural landscape while fending off multiple legal and sex scandals, died Monday aged 86.

The billionaire media mogul had been suffering from a rare type of blood cancer.

Mourners laid flowers and notes outside Villa San Martino, Berlusconi's home near Milan, with one reading simply "we will miss you".

Berlusconi will have a state funeral in Milan's gothic Duomo Cathedral on Wednesday.

He had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for Covid-19. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public.
But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior -- and occasionally troublesome -- partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

"Berlusconi was above all a fighter," Meloni said in a video message posted on Twitter.

"He was a man who was not afraid to defend his convictions, and it was precisely that courage and determination which made him one of the most influential men in Italy's history," she said. As Berlusconi's body was moved from the hospital to Villa San Martino, tributes flowed from in from international leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin -- whom Berlusconi controversially defended following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine -- said his death was an "irreparable loss" and he hailed him as a "true friend."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban tweeted: "Gone is the great fighter", while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "Silvio was a great friend of Israel and stood by us at all times".

Meanwhile, "He will always be with us," said 75-year-old Carla Ballarini as fans of Silvio Berlusconi draped in the flags of Forza Italia and  AC Milan gathered on Monday outside the Milan hospital where he died.

"He is immortal," said Ballarini, who rushed to the San Raffaele hospital when she heard of the death of the founder of the right-wing Forza Italia party and former owner of football giant AC Milan.

"My family and I always admired him -- for his generosity, his kindness and everything he did for us," she said of the controversial former prime minister and billionaire media mogul.

Journalists, curious onlookers and fans stood in the hot sun outside the hospital, which was visited by Berlusconi's brother and three daughters early in the day.

Some said they had come to pay their respects to a man who left an indelible mark on his country.    �AFP


