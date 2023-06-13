

Cement Industry in deep crisis with additional tax burden: Industry leaders



Additional Income Tax (AIT) and other impediments like un-adjustable AIT, fuel shortage, high transportation costs, dollar crisis and an increasing currency value leave Cement Industry in deep crisis.



President of Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) and Vice-Chairman of Crown Cement Md Alamgir Kabir presented this scenario in a press conference at a city hotel on Monday.

They said cement manufacturers have long demanded to reduce Customs Duty on 'Clinker', the main raw material of the Cement Industry from Tk 500 per metric tone to Tk 200. But instead it has been increased to Tk 700 per tonne in the proposed budget.



They said customs duty on key raw materials of an industry usually stands around 5 percent of the import value. But on 'Clinker' it stands at around 12 percent to 13 percent in the new budget.



Alamgir said the industry is humbly requesting the government to take steps to reduce the customs duty on 'Clinker' from the current rate of TK 700 per metric tonne to TK 200 per metric tonne.



The industry leaders further urge to impose of AIT at a maximum of 0.50 percent at import and sale stage and provide necessary directions of not to consider AIT as final settlement.



They said the heavy customs duty on import value of key raw materials will increase the price of every bag of cement by Tk 16 and put additional pressure on consumer in the cement market and may lead to a slowdown in overall construction activity.



Growth of cement production has already slowed by 5 percent in the last 11 months. Now it is going to further decelerate.



Advance Income Tax at import stage has been increased at various rates, Alamgir Kabir said pointing out that the industry has been demanding for long to levy AIT at a maximum of 0.50 percent. It would not be appropriate to consider it as a final settlement and open to be readjusted.



"Besides the import stage, AIT has been levied as 2 percent at sales stage, it is being considered as final settlement. In this case too, the industry had requested to have the opportunity of AIT adjustment.



He also said the new budget has failed to consider the matter despite verbal assurance, it is unfortunate, he said.



Speaking of the dollar crisis he said it made the import of raw materials more difficult by making opening of L/Cs difficult. Moreover load shedding interferes with production. There is a shortage of gas.



The cost of transporting cement is rising as a result of the rise in fuel oil prices. In addition, the absence of financial incentives for cement exports hurts the industry, he said.





