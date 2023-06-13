DCCI delegation off to Kolkata to join BIMSTEC Business Conclave





A 12-member business delegation from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) led by the Chamber's President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar left Dhaka on Sunday to join BIMSTEC Business Conclave in Kolkata.



The Conclave will be held from June 13 to15 in Kolkata, India.





The BIMSTEC region brings together 1.67 billion people and a combined GDP of around USD 2.88 trillion to offer a huge market to investors and traders.



In spite of close proximity and historical linkages, the region has not witnessed major flow of FDI among BIMSTEC countries.





The conclave aims to chart out a practical agenda to augment intra-regional trade and investment in this region as well as strengthen the value chains for mutual benefits through deeper economic engagement of the BIMSTEC countries, according to DCCI.



The inaugural session of the 3-day conclave will highlight the '25th glorious anniversary of BIMSTEC- towards creating a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region'.



In addition, to steer the objective of the event, various interactive and high level topical plenary sessions will be held focusing on trade and investment opportunities at intra-regional level.



It will also closely focus on agriculture, food security, infrastructure, logistics and connectivity, advancement of healthcare, sustainable tourism, women entrepreneurship, demographic dividend, textile, finance, digital connectivity, climate change and regional business cooperation. DCCI delegation will join some of these discussion sessions.



The DCCI delegation during its visit will also attend B2B meetings and exhibition to explore wide-ranging cross-border trade and investment opportunities to make this trip rewarding.



