China struggles with weak post-Covid economic recovery

SHIYAN, June 12: Sales of Yizhuan Automobile Co.trucks picked up after China ended anti-virus controls in December, but their growth is in low gear as managers struggle to rebuild business lost during the pandemic.China's economy rebounded at the start of 2023, but after a good first quarter, factory output and consumer spending are weakening. An official survey in April found a record 1 in 5 young workers in cities were unemployed.China's economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter's 2.9%. �AP