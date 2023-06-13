|
China struggles with weak post-Covid economic recovery
|
SHIYAN, June 12: Sales of Yizhuan Automobile Co.trucks picked up after China ended anti-virus controls in December, but their growth is in low gear as managers struggle to rebuild business lost during the pandemic.
China's economy rebounded at the start of 2023, but after a good first quarter, factory output and consumer spending are weakening. An official survey in April found a record 1 in 5 young workers in cities were unemployed.
China's economic growth accelerated to 4.5% over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter's 2.9%. �AP