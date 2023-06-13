Video
Biggest ever coastal marine fisheries project nears completion

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Business Correspondent

The coastal marine fisheries project, the largest ever such project involving Taka 2457.53 crore is closing completion. fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said on Sunday as a flagship project of the Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the fisheries ministry to explore the potential of the blue economy," he told an interaction meeting of senior managers of the domestically financed seven-year Sustainable Coastal and Marine Fisheries Project scheduled to end in 2025.

The fisheries department organised the event at a hotel in the capital on Sunday participated by senior managers and media men.

Rezaul Karim said the fisheries and livestock ministry has developed a national marine fisheries management plan in line with the Prime Minister's directive adding "we are striving to improve fish production and the livelihoods of fishermen".

The minister outlined various steps taken under the "cent percent self-financed project" with foreign lending which included initiatives like developing scientific and hygienic dry fish processing neighbourhoods or "shutki palli".

Officials familiar with the implementation of the project said extra-emphasis was taken to explore marine fisheries and even underwater vegetations like edible seaweeds in Bangladesh's extended maritime boundary as it now nearly equals to the country's landmass.

He said the fisheries department developed a smart vessel management system for ensuring good governance in marine fishing.

"We have introduced smart cards for fishermen. Besides, the shipping boats and vessels are coming into a database and surveillance system connected to Bangabandhu-1 Satellite," Karim said.

He said a cluster-based service was developed for shrimp farmers in Khulna and since July 2018 the project has been contributing to improving the livelihood of farmers across 16 districts.

Fisheries and livestock secretary Nahid Rashid, additional secretary Abdul Quaiyum, fisheries department director general Yeahia Mahmud, and project director Abdul Alim were, among others, present at the event.

Deputy Director of the project Manish Mandal made a keynote presentation on the latest developments in the marine fisheries sector in the country.

"All fishing vessels are coming under digital management system, while the exporters will tag quick response codes on the shrimp that will give information about the production and farmers," Mandal said.

He said innovations will help the country brand itself abroad. We are also supporting research on canned Hilsa fish to popularise abroad.


