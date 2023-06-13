

Govt net bank borrowing in 11 months stand at Tk 92,288 crore



Meanwhile, the total of the government from baking sector stood at Tk 366,601 crore, according to Finance Ministry Sources,

This is also higher than any time.





In the main budget of the current fiscal year, the government's bank loan target from the banking system is Tk 106,334 crore. However, in the revised budget, this target has been increased to Tk 115,425 crores.



In contrast, in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, the government has taken a net loan from the banking system of about Tk 92,288 crore.



According to sources, at the end of the last fiscal year, the bank loan status of the government was Tk 270,185 crore. Currently, its amount has increased to Tk 366,601 crore.



Central Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar recently said that inflation is increasing because the government is taking loans from banks, which is not right. Inflation is increasing due to the increase in the price of oil and gas in the world market.



He also said that there will not be any problem in the private sector as the government has set a target of taking a loan of Tk 132,395 crore from the bank to meet the proposed budget deficit for the fiscal year 2023-24.



He said that inflation will not increase. The central bank has sold about US$20 billion in the market to deal with the dollar crisis. That means that Tk 200,000 crore have entered the central bank from the budget.



If this money was available in the market, there would have been no problem for the government to take a loan of Tk 100,000 crore. Now that there is a liquidity crunch in the market, the government is taking through bonds.



According to sources, the government took a bank loan of Tk 10,232 crore last month. A record Tk 29,500 crore was taken in the previous month of April.



At this time, the government took a loan of about Tk 20,678 crore from the commercial banks. Although the government could not take any loan from the commercial banks until last March. On the contrary, the previous loan was being paid.



On the other hand, the government has taken a record net loan of Tk 71,610 crore from Bangladesh Bank. The amount of borrowing from Bangladesh Bank up to 10 months of the fiscal year was more, about Tk 74,391 crore.



The report also shows that during the same period of the last fiscal year, the government took a net loan of only Tk 32,515 crore from the banking system.



Of this, only Tk 2,147 crores were taken from Bangladesh Bank. And Tk 30,368 crore were taken from commercial banks. Apart from this, the government's net borrowing during the entire period of the last fiscal year was Tk 72,750 crore.



This was the highest in its previous three fiscal years. But this time the government broke that record too.

The government's dependence on bank loans is increasing in the next fiscal year as well.



In the new fiscal year, the target of borrowing from the banking system has been fixed at Tk 132,395 crore. Out of this, Tk 86,580 crore will be taken as long-term loans. And short term loan will be taken Tk 45,815 crore.



Experts say that Bangladesh Bank has siphoned a lot of money in recent times. The government is taking loans from that money. This will increase inflation. As a result, inflation will increase. There will be no limit to the suffering of ordinary people.



They said that due to the global business slowdown, revenue is not being collected as per the target and there has been a decline in the sale of savings bonds. On the other hand, development project implementation and budget expenditure has increased.



For this reason, the government is leaning towards bank loans to finance the budget. And the government took more loans from this sector last time to meet the budget deficit.



Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director Ahsan H. Mansur said that the government is taking loans by printing money through Bangladesh Bank. This will increase both price inflation and deflation. As a result, the life of ordinary people will become more difficult.



Central bank officials said, "About taking loans from non-bank financial institutions as well as National Savings Papers (NSCs). However, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sanctioned a US$4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh, the country's report asked to gradually reduce NSC dependence.



The government has also agreed to accept many suggestions from the financial and banking sector, including a set of reform proposals from the global financial institutions. In this, the government does not have much opportunity to reduce loans from banks and increase them from savings bonds.



