Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:47 PM
Home Business

‘Delta Plan is key to Bangladesh’s future development’

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque said that the Delta Plan-2100 is the key to Bangladesh's development in future.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the country's first hundred-year master plan 'Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100' to build a livable 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Bangabandhu for future generations," he said.

Farooque said these while speaking virtually at two seminars titled 'Portrait of Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 and Implementation Outlooks' and 'Towards a holistic appraisal of BDP 2100' at the Pani Bhaban in the city on Sunday.

The main objective of this plan is to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030 and upgrade to a middle-income country and become a developed country by 2041, he said, adding that Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB ) will continue its relentless efforts to achieve the six goals of 'Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100', following flexible and adaptive approach.

In the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals-2030, the state minister said, Bangladesh is meeting the water needs of the growing population by taking into account water management, sanitation, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

Noting that six spots have been identified in the Delta Plan namely coastal areas, Barind and drought prone areas, Haor and flood prone areas, Chittagong Hill Tracts, and estuarine areas and urban areas, Farooque said about 80 percent of this master plan will be implemented by the BWDB under the Ministry of Water Resources.

A total of 80 programmes have been identified for implementation in the Investment Plan as investment priority in the master plan, he said, adding, of them, 65 are infrastructural development projects and 15 institutional capacity, efficiency development and research related projects.

Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem and senior officials of the minister were present at the event with Secretary of the ministry Nazmul Ahsan in the chair.


