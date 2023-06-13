ILFSL holds its 266th board meeting

Video
Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 194
Business Desk

The Financial Company International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) organised its 266th board meeting recently, says a press release.

High Court Division appointed Chairman of the board of directors of ILFSL Md Nazrul Islam Khan presided over the meeting at the company's head office in Dhaka.

Independent Directors of the company Syed Abu Naser Bukhtear Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, Learned Senior District and Sessions Judge (Retd), Brigadier General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Md Ashraf Ali, MdEnamul Hasan, FCA, and its Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman were present.

On the same day, the 75th Audit Committee meeting of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited, was held with the chair of the independent director appointed by the High Court Md. Enamul Hasan, FCA.

In the 266thmeeting, the company announcedthis year its earnings per share increased 21% compared to last year. Annual accounts for 2022 were approved, but no dividend was declared. It is also noted that return on shareholder equities is1.55% increase in 2022comparatively last year.

To make the company fully operational 19.89 crores were sanctioned and disbursed 16.89 crores to 12 new organization and companies which kept the company's new loan revenue growing and most of the money collected from the old loans was paid to the depositors.

Chairman of the company Md. Nazrul Islam Khan, said, "We have been able to reduce the amount of loss by 21.02% in 2022. If we continue in this way, we can soon become a profitable company."

He further said, "Liquidity flow needs to be at the right level to return money to depositors. But we don't have that. However, we have managed to improve the liquidity benchmark index by 27.69% in 2022."

In addition, the Chairman of Raptile Farms Limited appointed by the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, Dr. Naeem Ahmed, and Managing Director Dr. Enam Haque and Managing Director of Anan Chemical Limited, Md. Nurul Hasan Mia attended the meeting and informed in detail about the current status and development progress of their respective organizations.


