

Transcom Digital launches Hitachi’s Eclipse washing machine



Officials of the company introduced two models of Eclipse washer at a function at Transcom Digital Showroom in the capital on Monday, says a press release.



Transcom Digital head of business Ritesh Ranjan and head of category Saikat Azad were present as guests among other officials on the occasion.

To celebrate Eid-ulAzha, the company has announced special prices for its front loading washers. The eight-kilogram capacity machine is available at Tk 55,900, while the nine-kilogram machine is offered at Tk 61,900.



In addition to the cash discount, customers have a chance to win up to Tk 50,000 in cash discounts, free gifts, or a Mega gift through a scratch card.



Furthermore, customers can also take advantage of special credit card offers Up to 10% discount/cashback from selected banks: including Bank Asia, Lanka Bangla, NRB Bank, Eastern Bank, and City Bank.



Transcom Digital's head of business Ritesh Ranjan mentioned Hitachi as top brand among other flagship products under umbrella of Transcom Digital.



"As pioneer for introducing state of art technology in electronics and home appliance industry, Transcom brings new series of Hitachi washing machine - Eclipse series," he said.



Special features of the Eclipse washing machine and washer dryer line -- BD-802HVOS/W BD-904HVOS/W BD-D802HVOS/W -- are capable to clean clothes in rapid 15 minutes.



The feature of stain type selection, steam features, anti wrinkle function, hot tub wash at 90 degree and hygiene programme make the machine special from other brands, according to the official.



The users of Eclipse washing machine will get 120-month warranty for the motor of inverter and 24 months for spares parts and free service. The Eclipse washing machine from Hitachi is 'more cost effective and energy efficient' comparing to other brands in market, according to the officials.



