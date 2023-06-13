

34 lakh students receiving stipends of PM’s Education Assistance Trust through bKash



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the stipend disbursement programme at PMO office in the city on Sunday.

Dr. Dipu Moni, Minister of Education; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of Education and other senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office and the Education Ministry were present at the event.





These students and guardians have opted their bKash accounts for receiving stipends. Following their decision, their accounts have been registered with the system of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT). Later, stipends and tuition fees are directly being transferred to the beneficiaries' bKash accounts through G2P system.



At the event, the Prime Minister said, "There are no middlemen in the process of stipends distribution now. We are disbursing stipends and tuition fees directly to the beneficiaries through G2P system. Even, we are using digital disbursement in every sector including social safety net".



Stipends of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust has been distributing successfully to the secondary and higher Secondary,graduate (pass) and its equivalent level students through G2P system for several years. Students can cash out the stipend received in theiraccount at any agent point across the country without additional cost.



Aiming to build smart citizens through quality educationtowards the journey of Smart Bangladesh by 2041, everyone concerned in the process expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for initiating digital disbursement system. bKash also feels proud to be part of this journey.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the disbursement of stipends and tuition fees among the insolvent and meritorious students from the secondary to graduate (pass) and its equivalent level under Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT).Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the stipend disbursement programme at PMO office in the city on Sunday.Dr. Dipu Moni, Minister of Education; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Minister of Education and other senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office and the Education Ministry were present at the event.This year, 33 lakh underprivileged and meritorious students in the secondary, higher secondary level and 1 lakh 17 thousand students of graduate (pass) level are receiving stipends, tuition fees through bKash, the country's largest mobile financial service provider.These students and guardians have opted their bKash accounts for receiving stipends. Following their decision, their accounts have been registered with the system of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT). Later, stipends and tuition fees are directly being transferred to the beneficiaries' bKash accounts through G2P system.At the event, the Prime Minister said, "There are no middlemen in the process of stipends distribution now. We are disbursing stipends and tuition fees directly to the beneficiaries through G2P system. Even, we are using digital disbursement in every sector including social safety net".Stipends of Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust has been distributing successfully to the secondary and higher Secondary,graduate (pass) and its equivalent level students through G2P system for several years. Students can cash out the stipend received in theiraccount at any agent point across the country without additional cost.Aiming to build smart citizens through quality educationtowards the journey of Smart Bangladesh by 2041, everyone concerned in the process expressed their sincere thanks and gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for initiating digital disbursement system. bKash also feels proud to be part of this journey.