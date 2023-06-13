Video
ShareTrip brings exciting offers under Eid-Set-Shop campaign

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

In an effort to make the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha more vibrant for the ones celebrating, ShareTrip is all set to bring an array of exciting deals and offers under a huge campaign named as 'Eid-Set-Shop'.

Through a collaboration with Bangladesh's top 26 brands across all categories, this campaign brings more than just travel solutions to customers.

Beginning on June 10, this campaign is scheduled to end on June 30, 2023, says a press release.

Eid-ul-Adha is the festival of sacrifice, where Muslims around the world perform Qurbani (sacrifice) of animals, and share the meat among relatives, friends, and the poor.

Besides, this Eid also serves as an opportunity for friends and family to come together for a good time, accompanied by great food and new clothes. The days leading up to the occasion come with great excitement and preparations.

To make this Eid celebration more colorful and vibrant, ShareTrip launched this large-scale campaign for consumers.

During this period, registered ShareTrip users can enjoy exclusive discounts and offers from partner brands upon purchasing their products or subscribing to their services.

To enjoy the offers, customers must show their registered ShareTrip app, or insert coupon codes received from the ShareTrip app or website.

ShareTrip users can enjoy discounts of BDT 500 on AKASH DTH; Surprise Coupon for Bata Club members, 10 per cent upon ordering at Burger Lab and Cheez; 30 per cent upon subscribing to Chorki; 15 per cent at Cielo Rooftop; up to 15 per cent on Electra International; 10 per cent at Fit Elegance; BDT 180 discount on foodpanda orders; 5 per cent at Grid Furniture; up to 50 per cent at LifePlus Bangladesh; 10 per cent at Madchef; 20 per cent at Menz Klub; and a prize bond up to BDT 4,000 from MSI. There are also discounts of 10 per cent at Pagla Baburchi; 15 per cent on both Bike and Car, maximum BDT 100, on Pathao; 10 per cent on Pickaboo; up to 30 per cent at PIE International Education; 25 per cent on Pizza Hut's � la carte menu; 10 per cent at SaRa Lifestyle and Dheu; Surprise gift pouch from Sundora; additional 6 per cent discount at SWAP; 10 per cent discount at The Mall; 14 per cent discount at Toggi Fun World; 15 per cent discount at Waterfall Restaurant and Convention; coupon of BDT 1,000 at Yamaha Music (ACI Motors); and up to 50 per cent off at Zaynax Health.

Additionally, customers purchasing from the partner brands' outlets or websites are also subject to exclusive discount vouchers from ShareTrip. Those include vouchers of BDT 2,000 from Chorki; BDT 1,000 from AKASH DTH, Bata, Burger Lab, Cheez, Cielo Rooftop, Dheu, Electra International, Fit Elegance, Yamaha Music (ACI Motors), GRID Furniture, LifePlus Bangladesh, Madchef, Menz Klub, MSI, Pagla Baburchi, Pathao, Pickaboo, PIE International Education, SaRa Lifestyle, Sundora, The Mall, SWAP, Toggi Fun World, Waterfall Restaurant and Convention, and Zaynax Health; and BDT 800 from Pizza Hut.

These vouchers can be used to book flights from ShareTrip, using the relevant coupon codes.

"Eid-Set-Shop is not just about shopping; it's about weaving a tapestry of exciting experiences for everyone this Eid. We are delighted to see how our partner brands have doubled so quickly.

We aim to create a seamless and enjoyable experience for all with our partners. Join us as we celebrate this joyous occasion and embark on a journey of memorable moments and delightful surprises.", said Sadia Haque, CEO and Co-founder of ShareTrip.


