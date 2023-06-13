Video
Seminar on Digital Signature for Smart Bangladesh: Reality and Prospects held

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Seminar on Digital Signature for Smart Bangladesh: Reality and Prospects held

Seminar on Digital Signature for Smart Bangladesh: Reality and Prospects held

A seminar on "Digital Signatures for Smart Bangladesh: Reality and Prospects' was held at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the city on Sunday under the project of "Establishment of CA Monitoring System and Security Provision"

Seminar was organised by Office of the Controller of Electronic Signature Certificate Issuing Authorities (CCA) under the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

In the seminar Md. Samsul Arefin, Secretary, Department of Information and Communication Technology was present as the Chief Guest while Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Former Senior Secretary, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department,  NM Ziaul Alam PAA, Former Senior Secretary were present as special guests.

The seminar was presided over by Additional Secretary of Information and Communication Technology Department, Mohammad Naveed Shafiullah.

In the seminar, Md. Ataur Rahman Khan NDC, Controller of CCA office gave welcome speech at 10:00 am and then Md. Samsul Arefin, Secretary announced the opening of the seminar.

ASM Shafiul Alam Talukder, Project Director of CA Monitoring System Installation and Security Provision Project presented the keynote of the seminar.

In his article, he highlighted the activities of CCA office and shed light on the reality and potentiality of digital signature for Smart Bangladesh.

Among the panelists, AKM Samsujjoha, President, Dohatech New Media, Prof. Mohammad Zahidur Rahman, Jahangir Nagar University and  Dev dulal Roy, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank were also present in the seminar.  The panelists shed light on the importance and necessity of digital signatures.

India PKI Forum Chairman Rajesh Mittal was present as a foreign representative in the seminar. He elaborated on the ongoing digital signature and PKI initiatives in India.

President's Office, Ministry of Public Administration, Planning Commission, Ministry of Finance, Directorate of Forests, LGRD, RJSC, 8 certificate providers - Bangladesh Bank, Dohatech, Mango, Banglaphone, BCC, CSL, DataAge and newly established - AB Bank, HNS, BRAC Bank of Relieve Validation,  Representatives of 30 different government and private institutions are participated in the seminar.
 
Prizes were awarded to 6 teams participating in the PKI Contest. Individuals and institutions participating in the event were informed about digital signatures through expert questions by moderator, chief guest and panel members.


