AAIBS holds its 11th AGM

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:46 PM
Advance Search
Home Business

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Desk

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ActionAid International Bangladesh Society (AAIBS) was held in Dhaka in hybrid mode on Sunday.

Members of the General Assembly and Executive Board joined the AGM from different parts of the country and overseas, says a press release.

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad has been elected as the new Chairperson as Barrister Manzoor Hasan OBE stepped down having completed his two terms of the AAIBS.

Tahmid Samihas been appointed as a new Executive Board Member and Fahmida Wahab as a General Assembly Member of AAIBS, during the AGM. Furthermore, M. Nassemul Hye has been appointed as the new treasurer.

In his speech, the outgoing Chairperson of AAIBS, Manzoor Hasan OBE, welcomed the newly elected Chairperson and the Executive and General Assembly Board Members.

He expressed confidence that the newly elected members would strengthen the governance of AAIBS with their skills and experience. He applauded the dedication of ActionAid Bangladesh leadership in establishing a just and equitable society.

He recognised their incredible efforts for supporting marginalised communities, women and young people and referred to the remarkable work done in the Rohingya response and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manzoor Hasan OBE had served as the Chairperson of the Board of AAIBS since May 2017.

ActionAid management, the Board and the General Assembly Members expressed deep gratitude and acknowledges the invaluable contribution of the outgoing Chairperson for his guidance in carrying out the mission and vision of the organisation and for his significant role in strengthening the governance of the board.

He was a stellar Chairperson with a vision and courage of conviction. During his tenure, he contributed towards strengthening the Board and Governance.

Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh and Executive Director and the Ex-Officio Secretary of the AAIBS Executive Board, expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Executive Board and General Assembly Members in fostering strong governance and accountability within the organisation.

She extended a warm welcome to the newly elected members on behalf of the management who is looking forwards to their involvement, guidance, and knowledge-leadership in the years ahead.
 
The General Assembly Members approved the Annual Audit Report 2022during the AGM.

They also appointed the principal Auditor for the 2023 accounts of the Society. Last year's major activities and achievements were discussed. The meeting was adjourned on a positive note with commitments.


