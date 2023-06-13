

Deshbandhu Group unveils jersey of FC Uttar Bongo Club



Brigadier General Md. Zakir Hosne (Retd.) Director, Operations, Administration, HR and Compliance were present on the occasion.



Md Idrisur Rahman, COO, Deshbandhu Food and Beverage Ltd., Md. Shafiul Azam Talukder, COO, Deshbandhu Packaging Ltd, Md. Tofail Amed, COO, Deshbandhu Cement Mills Ltd., Abdullah Al Jubaier - Head of Brand. Besides, Jalal Hossain Laiju, President FC Uttar Bongo Club, Saidul Abedin General Secretary FC Uttar Bongo Club were also present.

Deshbandhu Group is the team sponsor of FC Uttar Bongo Club for Bashundhara Group 3rd Division U-17 Football League 2021-22 session. 15 teams participated in this year's Bashundhara Group 3rd Division U17 Football Tournament.



Deshbandhu Group, one of the country's leading industrial conglomerates, unveiled the jersey of the proud team sponsor of FC Uttar Bongo Club at its own office - Mustafa Centre, Banani, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Brigadier General Md. Zakir Hosne (Retd.) Director, Operations, Administration, HR and Compliance were present on the occasion.Md Idrisur Rahman, COO, Deshbandhu Food and Beverage Ltd., Md. Shafiul Azam Talukder, COO, Deshbandhu Packaging Ltd, Md. Tofail Amed, COO, Deshbandhu Cement Mills Ltd., Abdullah Al Jubaier - Head of Brand. Besides, Jalal Hossain Laiju, President FC Uttar Bongo Club, Saidul Abedin General Secretary FC Uttar Bongo Club were also present.Deshbandhu Group is the team sponsor of FC Uttar Bongo Club for Bashundhara Group 3rd Division U-17 Football League 2021-22 session. 15 teams participated in this year's Bashundhara Group 3rd Division U17 Football Tournament.