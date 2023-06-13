Video
Dhaka Bank conducts fire drill programme

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Dhaka Bank Ltd conducted a fire drill programme through the Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority in its Corporate Office (71 Purana Paltan Lane-1000) recently, says a press release.

In the presence of all the employees of Corporate Office, Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority provided a direct training on fire extinguisher operation and what to do in case of emergency or accidental issues.

In that program  A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director,  S.M. Abdullah Hill Kafi -SEVP & Head of ICCD,  Sahabub Alam Khan-EVP & CFO,  Md. Altamas Nirjhar, SVP & Head of GSD, and other officials of the Bank were also present.


