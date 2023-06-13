

Dhaka Bank conducts fire drill programme



In the presence of all the employees of Corporate Office, Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority provided a direct training on fire extinguisher operation and what to do in case of emergency or accidental issues.



In that program A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, S.M. Abdullah Hill Kafi -SEVP & Head of ICCD, Sahabub Alam Khan-EVP & CFO, Md. Altamas Nirjhar, SVP & Head of GSD, and other officials of the Bank were also present.

Dhaka Bank Ltd conducted a fire drill programme through the Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority in its Corporate Office (71 Purana Paltan Lane-1000) recently, says a press release.In the presence of all the employees of Corporate Office, Fire Service and Civil Defence Authority provided a direct training on fire extinguisher operation and what to do in case of emergency or accidental issues.In that program A M M Moyen Uddin, Deputy Managing Director, S.M. Abdullah Hill Kafi -SEVP & Head of ICCD, Sahabub Alam Khan-EVP & CFO, Md. Altamas Nirjhar, SVP & Head of GSD, and other officials of the Bank were also present.