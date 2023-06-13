Video
Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, 6:45 PM
BDBL gets four new general managers

Published : Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

Susmita Mandal, Md. Humayun Kabir, Md. Ekhtiar Uddin and Kabir Ahmed have joined in Bangladesh Development Bank Limited (BDBL) as General Manager on Sunday.

Recently they got promotion and Financial Institute Division of the Ministry of Finance has issued a circular in this regard, says a press release.

Prior to joining BDBL, Susmita Mandal served at Agrani Bank Limited as Deputy General Manager.  She started banking career in 1993 by joining as senior officer at Agrani Bank Limited. She attained MSc degree in Physics from the University of Dhaka.
 
Md. Humayun Kabir served at Agrani Bank Limited as Deputy General Manager prior to joining BDBL. He started banking career in 1993 by joining as senior officer at Agrani Bank Limited. He completed both of his bachelor and master's degree in Physics from the University of Dhaka.

Md. Ekhtiar Uddin also worked at Agrani Bank Limited as Deputy General Manager before his current promotion. He started banking career in 1993 by joining as senior officer at Agrani Bank Limited. He completed both of his bachelor and master's degree in Department of Law from the University of Dhaka.

Prior to get the promotion as General Manager, Kabir Ahmed served at BDBL as Deputy General Manager.  He started banking career in 1991 by joining as senior officer at former  Bangladesh Shilpa Bank.

He completed BSc degree in Civil Engineering from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Later he also completed MBA in Finance from the University of Dhaka.


