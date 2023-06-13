

Jinnat Jahan’s Deen Fashion stands for successful advancement in the fashion Industry



She is now selling her products through a facebook page 'Deen Fashion'.



Deen Fashion operates clothing marketing businesses outside of Bangladesh in addition to selling clothing through online.



The elegance of their clothing is becoming more widespread. Thus, the business has quickly gained a lot of popularity. A wealthy page on facebook has lots of followers.



Due to huge customer demands, it expands collection as well as established itself as a licensed business entity called Deen Fashion INC in New York, USA.



Deen Fashion is working with greater intentions to bring out more authentic outfits under a reasonable price.



Jinnat Jahan , a distinguished women entrepreneur born in Bangladesh, has had an incredible career in the fashion industry in the United States of America (USA).



Jinnat Jahan told her success story. She said, ' I got married after passing HSC. After graduation, taking secretarial science course, spoken English course, block batik, beautician training.



As a beautician, I managed a beauty parlor successfully for 24 years. Many people are established today with the training of my parlor. After that I moved to US with my Family'.



'Then I started Pakistani dress business after collecting some money from the parlor. By the grace of Almighty Allah, I started a business called Deen Fashion in New York, America. At the beginning, hire stalls at fair organised by Big clubs and party centre.



After that, I got a trade license for a boutique house named Deen Fashion. I participated many times in international trade fairs under the name of Deen Fashion. That time I met various Pakistani brand companies in the fair.



They immediately took orders from me and gave me dresses. The importer of Pakistani dresses from Bangladesh also started giving me dresses. And I didn't have to look back'.



'I used to handle everything from buying to selling the business products alone. I don't have any partner to do Facebook Live or run the business. Only my husband and my daughter have given me sincere support', she added.



'When Facebook live was just started in Bangladesh, I started live with my daughter's encouragement and her support. Still the main media of my business is doing Facebook Live. Through this, we get orders'.



Jinnat Jahan was born in Amirganj Barabari, a traditional zamindar bari of Narsingdi. Narsingdi Zilla Parishad running chairman is her younger brother.



She is a true inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs specially women entrepreneurs.



Jinnat Jahan embodies the epitome of entrepreneurial success, fueled by her unwavering passion and clear vision. She triumphed over obstacles to turn her dream into a tangible reality, serving as a shining inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs.



