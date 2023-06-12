Permission to Jamaat rally in Dhaka was a political decision: Razzaque







Razzaque, the agriculture minister and a member of the ruling party's policymaking body the presidium, made the remarks on Sunday amid discussions in the political arena over Jamaat's rally.



Jamaat, once a major player in national politics, has been reduced to a spent force in recent years as most of the party's brass either were sentenced to death for their crimes against humanity back in 1971 or driven underground due to the government's clampdown on the party's activities.

It could not hold programmes with police permission in over a decade after violence during the war crimes trial in 2013.



The party's activities included sudden processions barred by the police. The law enforcers also gatecrashed Jamaat meetings and arrested its leaders on charges of conspiring to carry out violence.



After the party lost its registration in a High Court verdict that questioned its charter in 2013, its leaders took part in the 2018 elections with the BNP's paddy sheaf symbol.



The BNP, however, has distanced itself from the Jamaat in recent times. The Jamaat, which opposed Bangladesh's independence during the 1971 war, now exists as a fringe political entity.



Mahmudur Rahman Manna, convenor of the Nagorik Oikya which is organising anti-government protests along with the BNP, expressed surprise over the permission to Jamaat for the rally.



After the rally on Saturday, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP fielded the Jamaat ahead of the next general election. Hasan Mahmud, a joint general secretary of the ruling party, said Jamaat's demand for a caretaker government was, in reality, the BNP's demand.



Razzaque faced questions from journalists about the matter after meeting Ferdinand von Weyhe, the chargé d'affaires at the German Embassy in Dhaka.



"It's a political decision. Time will tell us what will happen next," Razzaque said. "The High Court ruled that their party charter is contradictory to the constitution of the country. Still, many people support them. The government took steps in light of this situation. Please wait and see what happens next."



Asked about possibilities of a dialogue with the BNP before the election, Razzaque said: "Every problem in the world can be solved through discussion. But the situation does not warrant a dialogue with the BNP."



He said the BNP would become exhausted in its movement to oust the government. "They will not be able to topple this government through a movement, no matter how much foreign support they have. The foreigners will also understand it's impossible to oust a government in this way."



"If a foreign power wants to meddle in Bangladesh's politics, I don't think they will succeed. We can tackle them politically."

�bdnews24.com



