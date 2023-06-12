3 held for brandishing weapons in front of rival candidate's house







The accused were arrested from Bankalapara and Hajipara areas of the city early Saturday morning.



The three arrested are Atiqur Rahman, 42, and Juber Ahmad, 38, of Bankalapara area, and Nuruzzaman, 34, of Hajipara area. According to the police, their identities were confirmed by watching the video uploaded on Facebook.

A case was filed with the Airport Police Station on Friday in connection with the incident. In the case, Aftab Hossain Khan, the current Councillor of Ward No. 7 and President of Sylhet Mahanagar Awami Swechasebak League, was made the main accused. Apart from this, 20 to 25 people have been named as co-accused. The arrested persons are known in the area as followers of Aftab.



Confirming the arrest of the three people, Sylhet Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Mass) Shudip Das said the police is conducting operations to arrest the rest of the accused.



Earlier, in the Sylhet City Corporation election, the current councillor of Ward No. 7 and the President of Sylhet Mahanagar Awami Swechasebak League, Aftab Hossain Khan, was accused of staging an armed showdown in front of his rival councillor candidate Syed Md Abdullah's house on Friday (June 9) around 5:30 pm, subsequently Abdullah lodged a complaint with the returning officer of Election Commission.



