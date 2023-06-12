Two to die in jail for killing Adv Rowshan in 2012







Judge Ali Ahmed of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -2 of Dhaka delivered the judgement in presence of the convicts -- Rassel Jamaddar alias Shakil and Solaiman Robin alias Tajul.



Some 15 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case testified in the court.

According to the prosecution, the security guards of the victim's Mirpur residence entered her house to steal valuables on December 31 in 2012. But they strangled her when the victim recognised the convicts. Following the incident, the victim's husband Mahbub-e-Sattar filed a case with Mirpur Police Station in this regard.



Police then arrested Rassel and Solaiman for their involvement with the killing.

After investigation, police submitted charge sheet against the duo on July 18 in 2013. The court framed charges against them on February 4 in 2014.

