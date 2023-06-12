Jamaat not guilty until final verdict, says Law Minister







He made the comment responding to a query at the 'Meet the Reporters' event organised by the Law Reporters Forum (LRF) at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital.



Ahmed Sarwar Hossain Bhuiya, general secretary of the forum conducted the programme.

Responding to another query, the Law Minister said that the election-time government would comprise of political parties having representation in parliament.



The Law Minister gave a brief speech at the outset which was followed by a question-answer session.



Asked, 'On the one hand, you are amending the law to ban Jamaat-e-Islami, on the other hand, the government allowed Jamaat to hold a rally after 10 years, is it not contradictory?', the Law Minister said, he did not consider it contradictory.



Jamaat cannot be called guilty until the final verdict is given against it, he said, adding during trial, no one can say, Jamaat is guilty.



Responding to a question about banning Jamaat, the Law Minister said, "We have enough evidence in hand to start the trial of war criminals. However, they can't be banned until the trial is over."



He said that the process of amending the law in this regard was underway and it will soon be presented to the cabinet for approval.



About caretaker government, he said that the concept was null and void as per the constitution after the apex court of the country declared it unconstitutional and illegal.



Regretting the new US visa policy the law minister said, "Bangladesh has been humiliated because of this US visa policy. However, if the policy is applied in an unbiased way, without targeting a particular group, then there will be no objection." He said that the Awami League government was committed to hold free, fair and impartial elections in the country.



Asked, whether he considered the general elections held in 2014 and 2018 as fair? the Law Minister said, 'of course, both the elections were fair'.



People went to vote, he said.



In response to a question the law minister said that according to the constitution, there is no option to elect Khaleda Zia.



He said fugitive Tariq Rahman who is a convict, will not be able to participate in elections.



Anis said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is ill that is why she has been released conditionally.



The Law Minister said that as she is a convict, she cannot go outside the country.



Anis said that if she recovers she will have to serve the rest of her sentence.



Asked whether there was any plan to hold dialogue with the opposition parties, the Law Minister said that the government had no such plan.



Anis said that the government was not thinking in that line.



Regarding the complaint of enforced disappearances, the Law Minister said that when the disappearance was in discussions, they went to speak to the families of persons who had gone missing.



Anis said that then the newspapers started saying that the government was harassing the families.



He said that when the families were asked to inform the police, they did not respond.



What could the government do, when the families didn't cooperate, asked Anis.



The law minister said that there are some missing people who are actually sitting at home.



But they are complaining about enforces disappearances, said Anis.



When the law minister's attention was drawn to the allegation that the government was filing cases to harassment BNP leaders and workers, he said that BNP was talking about politically motivated cases to harass its leaders, "It is not correct," he said.



They are being prosecuted for their crimes, Anis said, adding, after 2001, they tortured Awami League leaders extensively.



Regarding the International Crimes Tribunal, the Law Minister said that until all the cases are resolved, the International Criminal Tribunal will remain.



The proceedings of the tribunal will continue for another 10 to 15 years, said the Law Minister.



Law Secretary Golam Sarwar, Joint secretary Bikash Kumar Shaha and Law Reporters Forum President Ashutosh Sarkar were present at the event.

