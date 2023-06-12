Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
18th Founding Day Of Highway Police

Jamaat's rally after 10yrs doesn't mean AL has changed its policy: Kamal

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent


Awami League (AL) has not changed its policy by giving permission to Jamaat for holding rally after a decade, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said.

The Home Minister said Jamaat-e-Islami is not a registered political party, but it can hold rally inside any hall room or conference room.  "Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. They would have to apply for holding indoor rally. The police commissioner will verify it and will give permission," he said after inaugurating the 18th founding anniversary of the Highway Police at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in city.
Replying to a question whether there has been any change in the policy of the AL as the government has allowed Jamaat to hold indoor rally, the Minister said the policy of AL has not changed.

"Unregistered political parties can hold their meetings indoors. Jamaat sought permission for holding rally in Dhaka after 10 years," he said.

Kamal said it was not the first rally by Jamaat and added, "They often hold rallies at the north gate of Baitul Mokarram. Many times they vandalised and resorted to arson attacks centring those rallies.

 Considering these incidents, they were given permission to hold indoor rally."

He said Jamaat sought permission for holding rally at an open space but the police did not allow them.
"Any political party can hold rally indoors. Jamaat held meeting indoors, so this is not new," the Minister said.

Earlier, he joined the 18th Founding Anniversary of Highway Police and delivered his speech as chief guest.

Additional Inspector General of Police and chief of the Highway Police Md Shahabuddin Khan delivered the welcome speech while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun chaired the programme.

Valiant Freedom Fighter and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Ministry Shajahan Khan, MP, Valiant Freedom Fighter and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Ministry Benazir Ahmad, Opposition Chief Whip of the House Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry Md Mostafizur Rahman, Secretary to the Road Transport Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri and Secretary to the Bridges Division Md Manzur Hossain were present as special guests.

Highway Police is committed to take steps to reduce road accidents and save human lives removing obstacles and to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow.


