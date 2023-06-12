Video
Home Front Page

Cop suspended for assaulting child in Ctg

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 11: A policeman has been suspended after a video went viral on social media, showing him assaulting a child in the Tiger Pass area of the port city.  

The incident occurred when the officer, identified as Shaukat Hossain, allegedly accused the child of stealing a lighter.

The video, lasting about 30 seconds, captured officer Shaukat gripping the child's collar and repeatedly slapping him. It also showed the officer with a cigarette in his mouth during the assault.

The victim, a 13-year-old boy working on a daily wage basis, resides in a slum in Tiger Pass.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police's Additional Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relations, Spina Rani Pramanik, confirmed the suspension of the accused officer.

She said that higher authorities took swift action upon being made aware of the incident and promptly dismissed him from duty. An investigation is being conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of the Motor Vehicle Department, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Despite efforts to reach officer Shaukat Hossain for his statement, he remains unavailable for comment.


