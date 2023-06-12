Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent

BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  

BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  

Bangladesh has sought the support and assistance of the international community for the safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingya community to their homeland Myanmar.

The international community was asked to enhance their support on the Rohingya issue at a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Sunday.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah chaired the meeting, while a number of foreign envoys and representatives of international agencies, stationed in Dhaka, joined the meeting.

The Principal Secretary informed the diplomats of the Bangladesh government's position on the matter, noting that 'the only solution to the crisis lies in the dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.'

Stating that there is no chance of assimilation of Rohingyas in the country, the Principal Secretary sought the cooperation of envoys in building an extended temporary shelter for the forcibly displaced people at Bhashanchar.

In the meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Public Security Division Secretary
    
Mustafizur Rahman, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Kamrul Hasan were present.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, Qatar Ambassador Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, Turkiye Ambassador Ramis Sen, Kuwait Ambassador Ali Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Dhufairi, Oman Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi, Palestine Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan, Iran Ambassador Mansour Chavoshi, Chargé d'Affaires of Iraq Embassy Mohanad AR Khalaf Al-Darraji, UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, UNHCR's Representative in Bangladesh Johannes Van Der Klaauw and WFP country director in Bangladesh Dom Scalpelli, among others, took part in the meeting.

The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka highlighted the reduction in the allocations of the World Food Programme (WFP) and other donor agencies for humanitarian and food assistance to Rohingya amid the global economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the envoys of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Palestine, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait and China raised the stance of their respective countries and reiterated their commitments to extend support and assistance standing with any initiative of Bangladesh over the Rohingya crisis.

In the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Plus Forum, there was a detailed discussion on the provision of assistances including food to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in the current situation. In the meeting, Bangladesh emphasized on increasing the support and assistance of the international community for the safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Permission to Jamaat rally in Dhaka was a political decision: Razzaque
3 held for brandishing weapons in front of rival candidate's house
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Two to die in jail for killing Adv Rowshan in 2012
Jamaat not guilty until final verdict, says Law Minister
Jamaat's rally after 10yrs doesn't mean AL has changed its policy: Kamal
Cop suspended for assaulting child in Ctg
BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft