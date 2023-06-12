

BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation



The international community was asked to enhance their support on the Rohingya issue at a high-level meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the city on Sunday.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah chaired the meeting, while a number of foreign envoys and representatives of international agencies, stationed in Dhaka, joined the meeting.

The Principal Secretary informed the diplomats of the Bangladesh government's position on the matter, noting that 'the only solution to the crisis lies in the dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.'



Stating that there is no chance of assimilation of Rohingyas in the country, the Principal Secretary sought the cooperation of envoys in building an extended temporary shelter for the forcibly displaced people at Bhashanchar.



In the meeting, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Public Security Division Secretary



Mustafizur Rahman, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Kamrul Hasan were present.



Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, UAE Ambassador Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, Qatar Ambassador Seraya Ali Al-Qahtani, Turkiye Ambassador Ramis Sen, Kuwait Ambassador Ali Ahmed Ibrahim Al-Dhufairi, Oman Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi, Palestine Ambassador Yousef SY Ramadan, Iran Ambassador Mansour Chavoshi, Chargé d'Affaires of Iraq Embassy Mohanad AR Khalaf Al-Darraji, UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, UNHCR's Representative in Bangladesh Johannes Van Der Klaauw and WFP country director in Bangladesh Dom Scalpelli, among others, took part in the meeting.



The UN resident coordinator in Dhaka highlighted the reduction in the allocations of the World Food Programme (WFP) and other donor agencies for humanitarian and food assistance to Rohingya amid the global economic crisis.



Meanwhile, the envoys of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Palestine, Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait and China raised the stance of their respective countries and reiterated their commitments to extend support and assistance standing with any initiative of Bangladesh over the Rohingya crisis.



In the meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Plus Forum, there was a detailed discussion on the provision of assistances including food to the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh in the current situation. In the meeting, Bangladesh emphasized on increasing the support and assistance of the international community for the safe, dignified and permanent repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar.



