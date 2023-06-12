Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Bill placed in JS to double bank depositors' compensation

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

The Bank Deposit Insurance Bill (Amendment) 2023 was placed in Parliament on Sunday, aiming to double the amount of compensation of depositors.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination. The committee was asked to submit its report within one month.
 
As per the current law, a depositor gets the highest Tk 1 lakh as compensation within 90 days if any scheduled bank or financial institution goes into liquidation.

The amended law proposed to increase this compensation from Tk 1 lakh to Tk 2 lakh.

In Bangladesh, deposit insurance was introduced in August, 1984, while the amount of insurance coverage was Tk 60,000 which was later extended to Tk 1 lakh.

Only banks were mentioned in the previous act, while in the proposed law, financial institutions have been newly included extending the limit for depositors of financial organisations.

Besides, the Deposit Insurance Trust Fund (DITF) of Bangladesh Bank, a specific fund for depreciated depositors will be named as the "Deposit Safety Trust Fund."

The following type of money shall be deposited to the fund - (a) money received from insured banks as well as financial institutions; (b) income received from the bank wound up under section 7; (c) money received from the investment of money from the fund; and (d) money received from other sources.
 
According to proposed Bill, the fund shall not be spent out except for payment of debt to the depositor creditor of the bank wound up.

The proposed act suggested that the Bangladesh Bank can primarily restrict receiving deposits by the banks and financial organisations if they fail to pay insurance premium for consecutive two times.
 
Moreover, the central bank will have the authority to shut or liquidate them if the same incident is repeated for the third time.

After the order of liquidation of banks and financial organisations, the Bangladesh Bank will have to pay insurance money or Tk 2 lakh highest to the depositors from the Deposit Safety Trust Fund.

Each depositor will get the same amount of repayment even if they had several accounts with the banks or financial organisations, the draft act stated.

Deposit Insurance Systems is an institutional initiative to protect depositors against the loss of their deposits.

All scheduled banks or commercial banks including the branches of foreign banks functioning in Bangladesh are insured by the Deposit Insurance Systems.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Permission to Jamaat rally in Dhaka was a political decision: Razzaque
3 held for brandishing weapons in front of rival candidate's house
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Two to die in jail for killing Adv Rowshan in 2012
Jamaat not guilty until final verdict, says Law Minister
Jamaat's rally after 10yrs doesn't mean AL has changed its policy: Kamal
Cop suspended for assaulting child in Ctg
BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft