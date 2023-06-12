Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Polls in Khulna, Barishal will be better than in Gazipur:EC

Election Commissioner Md. Ahsan Habib Khan on Sunday assured that the polls in Khulna and Barishal city corporations will be better than the elections of Gazipur City Corporation.

"The elections in Khulna and Barishal city corporations will be better than Gazipur city polls. If any irregularity is found, stern legal actions would be taken against them," he warned while talking to media at his office at Agargaon in Dhaka ahead of the polls of the two cities to be held on Monday.

EC Ahsan Habib said, "The EC was strict about following the elections rules strictly after announcement of the polls schedule. The EC keenly monitored every step of the elections. We have taken all necessary measures to ensure holding a free, fair and neutral election in the cities. All polling centers would be monitored during the election through Closed Circuit Cameras (CC Cam)."

"The administration, police, law and order forces and polling officers have assured us to carry out all instructions duly to hold free and fair elections. We had a clear message that we have created equal field for all parties contesting the polls. No one who has violated elections rules and created violence during campaigns was spared," EC Habib claimed.

He said that they have installed check posts to prohibit entrance of outsiders in the electoral areas. "Hope, the polls would be better than the polls of Gazipur. Strict actions would be taken, if anyone tries to create violence during the elections."

The elections of the Khulna and Barishal city corporations would be held on Monday. The EC has already completed its all preparations including sending elections materials to the polling centers. CC Cams were installed in all polling centers to monitor the overall situation to control irregularities.

All voting of the elections of the two city corporations will be held with Electronic Voting Machines.


