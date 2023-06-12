Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

53rd DG level border talks begin in New Delhi

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

The four-day long 53rd Director General (DG) level border conference between Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force has begun in the Indian capital New Delhi.
 
The formal meeting of the conference began at 10.30 am on Sunday at BSF Chhawla Camp in India's New Delhi.

A 14-member Bangladesh delegation led by Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, DG of the BGB, participated in the conference while his counterpart DG BSF Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen led a 10-member Indian delegation at the four-day talks, which will be ended on Wednesday through signing a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).

The meeting discussed issues relating to shooting, killing and injuring the unarmed Bangladeshi nationals along the border, and smuggling of various types of contraband including narcotics, arms and ammunition from the other side of the border to Bangladesh, said Shariful Islam, Public Relation Officer of the BGB headquarters.

Infiltration of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals into Bangladesh through the Indian border and disposing of unauthorized development infrastructure and other stalled development works within 150 yards of the border were also discussed on the first day of the meeting, he added.

Besides, some other issues, including the establishment of appropriate water treatment plant to remove waste water from border canal flowing from Agartala towards Akhaura; Re-opening of Rahimpur canal mouth with Kushiara river in Jokiganj; exchange of information on possible locations of regional separatist armed terrorist groups' camps and their activities; Preventing expansion of Indian telecom networks inside Bangladesh borders were discussed at the conference.

Effective implementation of the 'Coordinated Border Management Plan-CBMP' to solve border management and border-related problems, development of bilateral relations and various initiatives aimed at increasing mutual trust and goodwill were also addressed.

Earlier, a 10-member Bangladesh delegation led by BGB DG Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan reached New Delhi from Dhaka on Saturday Noon to join the border talks.

BSF DG Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen welcomed and received the DG BGB Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan when he reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at noon.
 
After the completion of the conference, the Bangladesh delegation will return home on Wednesday afternoon.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Permission to Jamaat rally in Dhaka was a political decision: Razzaque
3 held for brandishing weapons in front of rival candidate's house
Ukraine's dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Two to die in jail for killing Adv Rowshan in 2012
Jamaat not guilty until final verdict, says Law Minister
Jamaat's rally after 10yrs doesn't mean AL has changed its policy: Kamal
Cop suspended for assaulting child in Ctg
BD seeks int'l help for safe, permanent Rohingya repatriation  


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft