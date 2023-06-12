Video
Monday, 12 June, 2023
Front Page

Edible oil price reduced

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Senior Secretary to the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh said on Sunday that the government of Bangladesh decided to reduce the price of edible oil including bottled soybean oil.

He said that the price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 10 to Tk 189 per litre. Apart from this, the price of palm oil has been reduced by Tk 2 to Tk 133 per litre.

Earlier last month, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banaspati Manufacturers Association had increased the price of soybean oil by announcing the expiry of the government's VAT exemption on edible oil import.

The association fixed the price of bottled soybean oil at Tk 199 per litre that month. Before that decision, the price of bottled soybean oil was Tk 187.

The 7th meeting of the Task Force on Review of Commodity Prices and Market Situation at the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce at the Secretariat.

The price reduction will come into effect 'within a few days,' he said.

The Commerce Secretary said: 'Many issues were discussed in today's meeting, including the prices of soybean oil, onion, ginger and garlic. We've also discussed the current import situation.'

"We've already reduced the price of onion after the decision to allow imports," he said.

The commerce secretary also said the price of edible oil might fall further in the next 15 days, based on the reduction in price in the international market.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, there is a demand for 20 lakh tonnes of edible oil annually in the country. Of this, the demand during the holy month of Ramadan is close to 3 lakh tonnes. Around 200,000 tonnes are produced locally, while the remainder is imported.


