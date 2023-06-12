Video
Death toll from N’ganj oil tanker blast rises to 4

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The death toll from an oil tanker blast in Narayanganj's Shitalakkhya River last week rose to four as another injured victim died on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 38, son of late Taijul Islam of Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.

Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital, said Sohel suffered 45 percent burns. Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.     �UNB


