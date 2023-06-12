Death toll from N’ganj oil tanker blast rises to 4







The deceased was identified as Md Sohel, 38, son of late Taijul Islam of Brahmanbaria's Nabinagar upazila. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery this morning.



Md Tariqul Islam, resident surgeon of the hospital, said Sohel suffered 45 percent burns. Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. �UNB

