8 Adi-DIGs promoted to DIG of police

The government on Sunday promoted eight Additional Deputy Inspectors General (Adi-DIG) of Police to the rank of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the police.Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Sunday issued a gazette notification in this regard.The Home Ministry has given the promotion to the police officials upon a recommendation by the Superior Selection Board (SSB) at a meeting held on May 21. Later, the Prime Minister approved the recommendations on Saturday.According to the Ministry notification, the newly promoted officers are-DIG (Current Charge) of Railway Police Md Shah Alam, Additional DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) AKM Nahidul Islam, Additional DIG of the Special Branch (SB) Rakhfar Sultana Khanam, Acting DIG of CID Shaymol Kumar Nath, Joint Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Additional DIG Mohammad Abdullaheel Baki, Joint Commissioner of the DMP Biplob Bejoy Talukder and Additional DIG of the SB Md Muniruzzaman.