Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:16 AM
Pro-BNP lawyers appeal challenging legality of 290 MPs oath taking

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Pro-BNP lawyers on Sunday filed an application with the chamber judge of the Appellate Division for fixing a date of hearing an appeal, which was filed against the High Court Division's order that dismissed a writ petition challenging the legality of the oath of 290 MPs of the 11th Parliament.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, filed the petition  for fixing a date of hearing the appeal.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice M Enayetur Rahim will fix a date for hearing by the full bench of the Appellate Division.

The pro-BNP lawyers made move four years after the writ was dismissed by the High Court Division.

On February 18 in 2019, the High Court Division  rejected the writ filed challenging the legality of oath taken by 290 MPs of 11th parliament elected in the general election held on December 30 in 2018.

A bench of the High Court Division comprising of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order saying that there was  nothing illegal in oath taken by the MPs.

Earlier, another HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal dismissed the petition on January 17 saying that the matter was 'not placed before it for hearing'.

Supreme Court lawyer Taherul Islam Towhid, the petitioner, later mentioned the petition before the HC and it had completed its hearing on February 6 and delivered its order on February 18, 2019.

"The court said that the main purpose of taking oath before the commencement of parliament's  session is formation of the government.

Because the President invites the leader of the majority party to form the government, the elected MPs have taken their oaths beforehand. The government is formed before the parliament session begins.

 Therefore, the court rejected the writ petition," the bench said.

The lawyer of the petitioner, BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon said that his client will appeal to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court Divison's order.

"We think that the MPs take responsibility from the day they are sworn in. But the court said that the MPs take responsibility from the first session of parliament. We do not think that this observation of the court is appropriate. So, we will go to the Appellate Division against this order," he said.

The MPs elected in the 10th parliamentary election held on January 5, 2014 took their oath on January 9 of that year. The parliament, without the BNP, started its journey on January 29. Accordingly, the tenure of the 10th Parliament was valid till January 29, 2019.

The 11th parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018. The new MPs were sworn in on January 3, 2019. The new government also took its oath on January 7, 2019.


