Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:16 AM
6 accused in Badda Sramik League leader murder remanded  

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Six people were placed on a two-day remand each by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed over murder of Sramik League leader Opu Islam in the capital's Badda area.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order as Sub Inspector Mehedi Hasan of Badda police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the six before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand each.

 Remanded six accused are Md Shahadat Hossain, Md Morshed Hossain, Md Hamidul Islam, Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir.

The case statement is that victim  Opu had an altercation with Dhaka International University students Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir on Friday evening in Badda area. They forcibly took him to an under-construction building and beat him up there. An hour later, the accused called Opu there again in the name of resolving the matter and again beat him up. At one stage, threw him from the fifth floor, leaving him seriously injured.


