6 accused in Badda Sramik League leader murder remanded  







Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed passed the order as Sub Inspector Mehedi Hasan of Badda police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the six before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand each.



Remanded six accused are Md Shahadat Hossain, Md Morshed Hossain, Md Hamidul Islam, Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir.

The case statement is that victim Opu had an altercation with Dhaka International University students Sonet Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan and Shahjahan Kabir on Friday evening in Badda area. They forcibly took him to an under-construction building and beat him up there. An hour later, the accused called Opu there again in the name of resolving the matter and again beat him up. At one stage, threw him from the fifth floor, leaving him seriously injured.



