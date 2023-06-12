PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries

Video
Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on strengthening  business relations among the Commonwealth countries for their socioeconomic development.

"Commonwealth countries should strengthen business relations among themselves for their socioeconomic development," she said when a delegation of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), led by its deputy chair Lord Hugo George William Swire, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban this evening.

Apart from the Commonwealth countries, Sheikh Hasina also put emphasis on building up strong business relations with non-Commonwealth countries, especially oil rich Middle East countries such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Premier's Speech Writer Md. Nazrul Islam told BSS quoting her as she saying. He said that the Prime Minister was apprised of the two-day 1st ever "Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum" to be held in Dhaka on September 13-14.

CWEIC will organise the forum to boost trade, commerce and investment among the Commonwealth countries, including Bangladesh. The Prime Minister welcomes the CWEIC to hold the forum. During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina recalled the role of Commonwealth as it pressurised the then Caretaker Government in 2007 to allow her to return home. The Caretaker Government imposed restriction on her return to Bangladesh.

The other members of the delegation are CWEIC director of operation Daniel Sean Leno, strategic advisor Zillur Hussain MBE and strategic partner Shahinnuzzaman. Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Prime Minister's Office Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present.    � BSS


