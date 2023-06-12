Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 June, 2023, 7:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh: Hasina

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the importance of education in the drive towards a poverty-free Bangladesh.

"No nation can overcome poverty without education," Hasina said at an event on Sunday to hand out prizes for the Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search Competition-2023 and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar Award -2022.

"Education is the backbone of a nation and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib had said that spending on education is nothing but an investment. We can't build a Bangladesh free from poverty without educated people. Therefore, we are taking many initiatives in the education sector," she said.

Hasina highlighted the need for skill development to keep pace with the rest of the world. "The world is changing and we have to keep up. It's an era of science, technology and research."

She mentioned different initiatives, including those on promoting science and technical education taken by her government to ensure the talent and creativity of students can flourish. "We believe that Bangladesh will move forward if we provide enough space for our students to nurture their talents."
The prime minister called for added emphasis to be placed on research related to health, science and technology. "We have progressed a lot in terms of agricultural research, but not so much in the science sector," she said.

She urged students to work hard and ensure the country keeps progressing. "Never forget the people of your country. We do everything for our people. You have to work for the people. Nothing is more important than working for the people," she said.

"We must hold our heads high as we're a nation who won the Liberation War. We must promise to live with dignity and self-respect," she told the young students.

Highlighting Bangladesh as "a role model" for developing nations, Hasina hoped that the country's brightest minds will continue to take the nation forward.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pickup driver to spend rest of his life in prison
Indigenous upbringing helped children survive Amazon ordeal
Bodies of 2 missing students recovered from Padma
Death toll from N’ganj oil tanker blast rises to 4
8 Adi-DIGs promoted to DIG of police
Pro-BNP lawyers appeal challenging legality of 290 MPs oath taking
6 accused in Badda Sramik League leader murder remanded  
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries


Latest News
Bangladesh booters will play Tiffy Army FC in Cambodia on Monday
PM for strengthening business relations among Commonwealth countries
Two killed in Thakurgaon road accident
Bangladesh seeks stronger support from int'l community for Rohingya repatriation
Country's 33 lakh people still out of tax net: FM
Bank deposit protection (amendment) act, 2023 placed in parliament
3 students among four killed in Cumilla road collision
Never got any proposal over talks, framework beyond Constitution: Shahriar
Couple crushed under train in Natore
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Sweden
Most Read News
Corporal punishment is an outdated practice
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Border killing issue raised at BGB-BSF DG level conference
2 killed as autorickshaw turns turtle being hit by truck
Khulna city polls Monday, BGB deployed
Heatwave: Educational instts reopen after closure
Take Bangladesh forward keeping heads high, PM to students
Visa ban decision USA’s new foreign policy tool
No change in AL’s policy on Jamaat: Home Minister
Couple crushed under train in Natore
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft