Killer truck driver held in Patuakhali

SYLHET, Jun 11: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the truck driver in connection with the road accident that left 15 construction workers dead in Sylhet on Wednesday.The driver Shafiqul Islam, 27, resident of Sherpur's Moksedpur village, was arrested from Patuakhali district on Saturday.RAB-9 Media Officer and Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Afsan-al-Alam said this at a press briefing on Sunday.A pickup, carrying 28 construction workers, collided with a Sylhet-bound truck in Nazir Bazar area under Dakshin Surma upazila of Sylhet around 5am on June 7, leaving 15 workers dead and 10 others injured.A case was filed with Dakshin Surma Police Station accusing the unnamed truck and pickup drivers under the Road Transport Act the same day.