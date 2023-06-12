Video
2 dead in Gazipur as truck runs over three-wheeler

Published : Monday, 12 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Two people were dead and another was injured as a truck ran over a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mawna-Kaliakair road in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur early this morning.
The identities of the deceased, passengers of the three-wheeler, could not be known immediately.
 Sohel Rana, an in-charge of Phulbaria police outpost, said the accident occurred around 6 am when the Phulbaria-bound truck ran over the auto-rickshaw in Phulbaria Bazar area, leaving the duo dead on the spot. The bodies were sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said, adding that the injured auto-rickshaw driver is undergoing treatment at the hospital.  Though the truck could be seized, its driver managed to flee, the police officer said, adding that a process was underway to take legal action in this connection.     �UNB



